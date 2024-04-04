Rays React: Doom and gloom?

Our latest Rays Reacts asked if you thought the Rays would win the AL East, and if they would make the playoffs.

Despite the Rays offense (107 wRC+) being on pace with the AL East leading Yankees (108 wRC+) thus far. That might have something to do with the team’s 4.86 ERA?

Nevertheless, it’s a bit early to know if winning the AL East is a tall order or not, so this is a reasonable result:

Making the playoffs at all, though?

Now that’s a closer result than I expected:

Only 58%! Could our Rays community be losing faith in the quality of the team?

