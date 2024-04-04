 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rays React: Doom and gloom?

By Daniel Russell
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Civale
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Our latest Rays Reacts asked if you thought the Rays would win the AL East, and if they would make the playoffs.

Despite the Rays offense (107 wRC+) being on pace with the AL East leading Yankees (108 wRC+) thus far. That might have something to do with the team’s 4.86 ERA?

Nevertheless, it’s a bit early to know if winning the AL East is a tall order or not, so this is a reasonable result:

Making the playoffs at all, though?

Now that’s a closer result than I expected:

Only 58%! Could our Rays community be losing faith in the quality of the team?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...