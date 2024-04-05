The Best and Worst Tampa Bay Rays All-Time against the Colorado Rockies

Two of the youngest franchises in Major League Baseball will square off Friday in Denver as the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies begin a three game series. The two teams have rarely met up, having only played 24 games since the Rays came to fruition in 1998.

During the 24 meet-ups, the Rays have been victorious 14 times and have claimed the last four series victories in a row dating back to 2013; the Rays have also outscored the Rockies with a 59 to 25 run margin since 2016. This past season, the Rays swept Colorado in a three game set at Tropicana Field.

Overall, Tampa Bay hitters have fared much better than their Colorado counterparts, hitting .294/.366/.490 with 34 HR compared to the Rockies hitting .272/.331/.442 with 33 HR.

As for the best (and the worst) individual performers against Colorado, well look now further. Below are the Rays statistical leaders (min. 15 PA which consist of 19 players) all-time against the Colorado Rockies.

HOME RUNS

Most: 3 - Two tied, Evan Longoria & Carlos Pena

Least: 0 - Nine tied, Aubrey Huff has the most PA (25)

HR%

Best: 11.5% - Carlos Pena

Least: 0.0% - Nine tied, Aubrey Huff has the most PA (25)

AVERAGE

Best: .417 - Steve Cox

Worst: .167 - John Flaherty

ON-BASE

Best: .533 - Steve Cox

Worst: .267 - Two tied, Chris Gomez & John Flaherty

SLUGGING

Best: .783 - Carlos Pena

Worst: .167 - John Flaherty

Meanwhile, here are the pitchers (min. 15 batters faced which consists of 22 pitchers):

ERA

Best: 0.00 - Two tied, (Charlie Morton & Blake Snell)

Worst: 12.60 - Andy Sonnanstine

K%

Best: 50.0% - Blake Snell

Worst: 8.3% - James Shields

BB%

Best: 0.0% - Four tied (Paul Wilson faced the most hitters, 28, of that group)

Worst: 15.4% - Two tied, Scott Kazmir & Matt Moore

REACHED BASE %

Best: 15.9% - Blake Snell

Worst: 45.8% - Drew Smyly

HR%

Best: 0.0% - Nine tied (Blake Snell faced the most hitters, 44, of that group)

Worst: 14.3% - Matt Garza

As for the best overall single-game performances:

Position Player: Jonny Gomes

On June 17th, 2007, the Devil Rays were looking to avoid a three game sweep in Denver after being pummeled by Colorado in the first two games of the series.

Colorado jumped out to an early lead, but Jonny Gomes got his day started in the second inning as clobbered a two run home run for Tampa Bay up by a run. Tampa Bay trailed by a run the next time Gomes up. Gomes promptly doubled and scored the tying run on a SCOTT KAZMIR single.

In the sixth, after Carlos Pena sent a ball to the third deck, Gomes launched a moonshot of his own deep into the left-centerfield seats. Gomes intentionally walked in his final plate appearances, giving him a 3-3 day with two home runs, a walk, and a double.

Pitcher: Blake Snell

On April 2nd, 2019, Blake Snell was making just his second start of the season. Snell began his post Cy Young winning season with a clunker on Opening Day against the Astros, but rebounded nicely in his start against Colorado. Snell opened the game by not allowing a base hit until the 5th inning and carved his way through the Rockies’ lineup. At the end of the day, it just seemed easy for Snell as he logged seven shutout innings, yielding just two hits and one walk, while racking up 13 strikeouts.