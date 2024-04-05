Rays: 7, Rockies: 10 - Rays’ comeback blown in grand fashion

Rays first road trip of the season takes them to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies. Here is how both teams lineup:

Spending #OpeningDay #2 in the clouds.



Our series in the Mile High City starts in about an hour.

Rays opened the top of the 1st inning with Yandy Diaz, Harold Ramirez, and Isaac Parades all reaching base with Diaz scoring on Parades’ single.

Rays take an early 1-0 lead, and had a chance to add more after Curtis Mead worked a walk to load the bases, but Jose Caballero struck out and ended the inning.

The Rockies got a run back after hitting back to back doubles by Brendan Rogers and Nolan Jones.

In the top of the 2nd inning, Jose Siri opened the inning with a walk, stole 2nd and then easily made it home for the Rays’ second run of the game.

El Rayo may be even faster than normal in this thin air.

Colorado wouldn’t have an answer in the bottom of the 2nd inning, so Rays lead 2-1 after two innings.

After Rays and Rockies trade a couple of 1-2-3 outings, Rockies threatened in the bottom of the 4th inning with two singles by Elias Diaz and Ezequiel Tovar, but Littell got Elehuris Montero to fly out to end the threat and the inning.

Rays had some runners in the 6th inning but weren’t able to capitalize as Curtis Mead GIDP, and then with two runners on and two outs, Kevin Cash called onto Brandon Lowe to face the RHP Peter Lambert, but Lowe grounded out to end another Rays opportunity.

In another interesting decision, Cash also decided to pull Zach Littell in favor for Colin Poche, Littell’s final line would be: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, and 5 Ks.

Poche’s walks Nolan Jones to open the inning but got Kris Bryant to fly out, but gave up a double to Ryan McMahon to put runners on 2nd and 3rd with only 1 out. .

As a note: Poche’s fastball was low at 88 - 90 MPH. So it was a matter of time before the Rockies scored, which they did on a Elias Diaz sac fly.

With a runner on 2nd and two outs, Eziquel Tovar crushed a Colin Poche slider that Tovar was all over and launched out of here for a HR.

FWIW, Tovar’s HR would be a HR in all 30 parks. Colorado leads 4-2 after 6 innings.

Colin Poche was replaced with Jacob Waguespack, who had a 1-2-3 7th inning, but started the 8th inning in trouble with a walk to Nolan Jones and then a HR to Kris Bryant.

6-2 Colorado after 8 innings.

The Rays bats finally woke up in the top of the 9th inning. Yandy Diaz opened the inning with a double, and Harold Ramirez singled to bring Yandy home and make it 6-3 Colorado. Arozarena and Parades loaded the bases for Amed Rosario, who grounded out but scored Ramirez to bring the Rays within two runs. Ben Rortvedt singled to score Randy and Issac and tie the game, and then the Rays took advantage of a Colorado Rockies error that ended up scoring Ben!

All 9 Rays came up to the plate, and the Rays scored FIVE runs in the 9th inning to take a 7-6 lead.

Rays need to get through the 9th inning and Kevin Cash called on Pete Fairbanks to get the job done. And before anybody asks, it was 75 degrees in Denver today.

I say that cause Pete Fairbanks could not find the strike zone. He threw 17 pitches and could not record a single out, walking three Colorado batters. Only two pitches were swung on, and three called for a strike. Everything else was outside the strike zone

Bases loaded, nobody out in a 1 run game, and the Rays’ closer can’t close. Kevin Cash had seen enough and instead of forcing Pete to extend an already bad inning, went to Jason Adam.

And it seemed that the Rays could squeeze one out, as Adam got Kris Bryant to strike out on three pitches. So now the Rays only need a double play to end this nightmare scenario—

A walk off grand slam. Rays lose the first game of their road trip 10-7. Rays left 11 men on base, and went an abysmal 5 for 14 with RISP.

When asked about his outing, Pete Fairbanks had this to say:

Pete Fairbanks was not too happy with the consistency of the baseballs that were coming in during the bottom of the 9th.

Rays will look to rebound tomorrow, with Tyler Alexander on the bump for the Rays, facing Ryan Feltner. Gametime is at 8:10 PM EST