Jose Siri is running like a maniac in early 2024

Jose Siri is very, very fast.

Baseball Savant ranks Siri in the 98th percentile in sprint speed amongst all MLB players. Yet despite having this blazing speed, it’s always seemed like the speedy outfielder was capable of more on the basepaths.

Siri recorded just 12 stolen bases on 15 attempts in 2023. In terms of advanced statistics, using Fangraphs’ BsR, a run value statistic where 0 is league average, Siri’s 3.5 ranked him just 35th in MLB in 2023.

These numbers are certainly not bad; however, it’s hard not to wonder what would happen if Siri turned his baserunning aggression to the max.

It seems we may find out in 2024.

In just ten games, Sir has stolen six bases on the young campaign. That’s the most in MLB this year, tied with Brice Turang and Jared Durran, heading into play on Sunday. This is not by accident, as Siri said before the season that “More than 30 [stolen bases]” was a goal he wanted to emphasize in 2024.

“Last year I focused a lot on the home run hitting,” Siri said via translator Manny Navarro to the Tampa Bay Times. “And last year with the rule changes there were a lot of stolen bases. So I am trying to get good there and be aggressive without the fear of being out. I am just trying to steal more bases and focus on that.”

While it’s still early in 2024, Siri is certainly off to a hot start on the basepaths. With his six stolen bases on seven attempts, he’s on pace for a more than acceptable success rate of 85%.

Speaking of pace, if Siri were to hold this stolen base pace for all of 2024 and play 101 games like he did in 2023, that number comes out to 67 stolen bases. That’d be good for a Rays single season record as well as potential the most in Major League Baseball.

It’s a very small sample size; however, Siri reaching 50% of the way to his stolen base total last season in just nine games shows a clear change in strategy for the centerfielder to utilize his legs offensively.