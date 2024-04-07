Rays 3, Rockies 2: Rays escape the Rocky Mountains with a series win after 3 rocky games

Exhale... The Rays escaped Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies and a series win. Despite three straight games with late inning drama, the Rays were able to find away to even their record at .500 prior to heading even further out west to face get Angels.

Ryan Pepiot made his second start of the year and dazzled. The newest member of the Rays rotation showed why he was the main piece of the package the Rays got back for Glasnow.

Pepiot struck out 11, walked none, and scattered 3 hits over 6 scoreless innings. His performance on the mound gave the Rays offense enough time to get the bats going and get out to a 3-0 lead that would end up being enough.

The Rays scored a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Austin Shenton opened the scoring with his first big league knock and RBI. The double scored Caballero. Then, Jose Siri singled to left field and scored Shenton to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Rays would tack on another run courtesy of an Isaac Paredes RBI-single to left. Brandon Lowe scored to make it 3-0, Rays.

That would be it for the Rays at the plate and following Pepiot’s departure, it was up to the Rays pen to cover the final third of the game. Cleavinger and Maton covered the seventh, combing for three scoreless outs. Maton would start the eighth inning, but not record an out. Instead he loaded the bases, surrendered a run, and left a mess for Armstrong to clean up.

Armstrong would escape the bases-loaded-no-out jam thanks to a pair of ground balls and would keep the score 3-1. Armstrong would take the mound in the 9th looking for the save and would eventually lock it down despite more walks and a run scoring single.

Despite all of the dramatics, the Rays escaped Coors Field with a pair of much needed wins following a brutal loss in the first game of the series. The Rays evened their record to 5-5 on the year.