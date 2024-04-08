The Best and Worst Tampa Bay Rays All-Time against the Los Angeles Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels will be meeting up for the first time this season, having played in 205 regular season contests entering the year. The two teams have nearly played each other to an even split, but Los Angeles has the slight advantage with a 106-99 record against Tampa Bay. However, the Rays have taken the past seven season series victories over the Angels and tied the season series in 2015.

Overall, the two offensives have performed at fairly the same level with Los Angeles hitting .261/.326/.408 wth 197 HR compared to the Rays hitting .257/.325/.406 with 206 HR.

As for the best (and the worst) individual performers against Los Angeles, well look now further. Below are the Rays statistical leaders (min. 50 PA which consist s of 53 players) all-time against the Los Angeles Angels.

HOME RUNS

Most: 11, Evan Longoria

Least: 0, eight tied (Miguel Cairo with the most opportunities, 98 PA)

HR%

Best: 10.0% - Logan Morrison

Least: 0.0% - eight tied (Miguel Cairo with the most opportunities, 98 PA)

AVERAGE

Best: .431 - Bubba Trammell

Worst: .121 - Steve Cox

ON-BASE

Best: .473 - Bubba Trammell

Worst: .130 - Steve Cox

SLUGGING

Best: .745 - Bubba Trammell

Worst: .152 - Steve Cox

Meanwhile, here are the pitchers (min. 50 batters faced which consists of 52 pitchers):

ERA

Best: 0.45 - Matt Andriese

Worst: 10.22 - Jae-Weong Seo

K%

Best: 41.3% - Joel Peralta

Worst: 6.0% - Jae-Weong Seo

BB%

Best: 1.0% - Tanyon Sturtze

Worst: 16.0% - Dan Wheeler

REACHED BASE %

Best: 47.8% - Jae-Weong Seo

Worst: 14.3% - Joel Peralta

HR%

Best: 0.0% - Seven tied (Tanyon Sturtze faced the most hitters, 103).

Worst: 7.2% - Doug Waechter

As for the best overall single-game performances:

Hitter: Evan Longoria

On June 9th, 2008, upstart rookie Evan Longoria played in his hometown stadium for the first time as the Rays took on the Angels in Anaheim. Stepping up to the plate for the first time in the second inning, Longoria walloped the second pitch over the left field fence for a solo homerun; this would kick off back-to-back-to-back homeruns for the Rays. This was the first time in franchise history the team had accomplished that feat. Later on, Longoria stuck out in the 3rd and then walked in the 5th and eventually scored a run. In the 7th inning, Longoria launched a double to center field and scored yet again. Then, leading off the 9th inning, Longoria crushed a solo homerun to complete his offensive day. Overall, he had three hits in five trips to the plate, collecting a walk, a double, and two homeruns.

Pitcher: Ryan Rupe

On May 23rd, 1999, the Devil Rays were taking on the Angels at Tropicana Field. The seemingly innocuous day would deliver perhaps the greatest pitching duel that Tropicana Field has ever seen with both starting pitchers (Chuck Finley for Los Angeles and Ryan Rupe for Tampa Bay) delivering fantastic outings. On this day, Ryan Rupe was just a bit better for Tampa Bay. Having faced the minimum entering the 7th inning, Rupe gave up what would be the only hit allowed during his outing. During his final frame, Rupe struck out two batters in the 9th inning. Unfortunately, the Devil Rays were held in check in the bottom of the 9th and Roberto Hernandez was lit up for four runs in extra innings; the Devil Rays would lose, 4-0. Overall, Rupe delivered nine shutout innings, yielding just one hit and zero walks, while he struck out eight.