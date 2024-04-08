2024 Sunburst Awards: Colorado Rockies games 8-10

“Sunburst Awards” is a series-by-series evaluation of player performance, where four different awards are given out after each series: Offensive player of the series, defensive player of the series, pitcher of the series, and highlight play of the series. This edition will be covering the third series of the season, where the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Colorado Rockies from April fifth through April seventh, a three game series in Coors Field.

After a relatively disappointing home stand, the Rays hit the road for a weekend series against the struggling Colorado Rockies.

Game 1: Rays - 7 Rockies - 10 (recap)

Game 2: Rays - 8 Rockies - 6 (recap)

Game 3: Rays - 3 Rockies - 2 (recap)

Offensive Sunburst Award: Ben Rortvedt

Rortvedt had an impressive series against the Rockies this weekend. In eight at bats, the newly acquired catcher had three hits, four RBIs, two runs and two walks.

One of those hits and two of those RBI came in game one of the series, when Rortvedt drove a single into centerfield, scoring two runs and tying the game in the top of the ninth.

Rortvedt came around to score the go ahead run off a fielding error later that inning, though the Rays would lose this game 10-7 off a walk off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth.

Pitching Sunburst Award: Ryan Pepiot

Pepiot had a premier start in game three of the series, pitching six innings without allowing a run as the Rays took the game and series in a 3-2 final on Sunday.

The right-hander also struck out 11 batters in the outing while walking none, allowing just three hits.

Defensive Sunburst Award: Randy Arozarena

Arozarena wins his first Sunburst of the season with his defensive efforts in the mile high city this weekend.

In two games at left field, Arozarena recorded six putouts in six opportunities for the rays. His impressive sliding catch in game two of the series in the fourth inning is what set him apart for this edition’s award.

Highlight Sunburst Award: Brandon Lowe

Lowe becomes the first Ray to win a second Sunburst award in one category with another highlight award, this time on the defensive side of the ball in game three of the series.

With the bases loaded in bottom of eighth and the Rays holding onto a slim two-run lead, a groundball hit to shortstop Jose Caballero looked to be a perfect moment to get out of a scary situation and hold onto their lead.

This inning-ending-double-play was in bad shape however when Lowe tripped trying to turn the ball to first. Lowe still made the play however, even as he stumbled, keep the lead safe.

Conclusion

The Rays fought their way back to .500, winning two out of three over the struggling Colorado Rockies. They now sit fourth in the AL East at 5-5, half a game back of the third place Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay will look for another series win as they stay on the road taking on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim for a three game series. First pitch is today at 9:38 PM.